Myles Lloyd Follows 'Drive Me Crazy' With Slow Jam 'Closer'

(AT) Montreal's Myles Lloyd is rising in the R&B scene with his gently rasping vocals and indelible ear for melody. Coming through in the wake of the success of his viral single "Drive Me Crazy," Myles draws his listeners in with "Closer," a propulsive new slow jam.

Sinking into an expansive instrumental, complete with electric keyboard filigrees, sumptuous 808s, and knocking hip-hop percussion, Myles makes a seductive plea to the object of his affections, using a heart-melting falsetto to express his true feelings: "I just need you closer," he intones.

"Closer" is Myles Lloyd's first new single since making an impact with "Drive Me Crazy," a futuristic R&B banger that has has grown into one of Myles Lloyd's biggest songs to date. After building anticipation with snippets and intriguing Instagram videos, the song hit the ground running upon release, generating over 6k short-form video creations, drawing the attention of artists like Ty Dolla $ign, and earning "Tune Of The Week" status from Uber UK. The song earned acclaim from UPROXX and was named one of the best Montreal songs of 2024 by Cult MTL. Earlier this summer, Myles shared the video for "Drive Me Crazy," working with director Dan LeMoyne to create a haunted love story for the modern age.

"Drive Me Crazy" received an unexpected boost when the song found its way to K-Pop superstars ENHYPEN, who played the song on stream and raved about it to their legion of fans. To date, the song has generated more than 17 million streams across platforms and racked up over 174k worldwide Shazams, reaching the Top 200 in South Korea behind its endorsement by ENHYPEN and other groups like NCT. Most recently, Myles teamed up with star DJ BUNT. to release "Crazy," a dance remix of the song, which has over 1.5 million Spotify streams since its release on August 1st.

"Drive Me Crazy" is only the latest chapter in Myles Lloyd's rise. Growing up a fan of artists as diverse as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Drake, and The Weeknd, Myles Lloyd threw himself into his music career after his hockey dreams faded, embracing the legacy of his musical family. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has been rising steadily since releasing his 2019 debut Goodbye, home to his fan-favorite single "I Want It All" (1+ million Spotify streams), and since emerging, he has earned praise from Complex, PAPER Mag, Teen Vogue, Wonderland, and more. Last year, Myles released the 9-track WHAT MORE CAN I SAY? project, home to heartfelt songs like "NEVER BE THE SAME" and the playful title track.

Now, with "Drive Me Crazy" on the rise and "Closer" out in the world, Myles Lloyd plans his next move, one that will elevate him from Montreal's favorite son to an international concern. Stay tuned for much more.

