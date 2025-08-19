Nothing More Spark Debate With 'Existential Dread' Video

(SRO) Nothing More caused quite a stir about their latest video, "EXISTENTIAL DREAD," before it was even officially released yesterday (August 18). For the video, posted at Better Noise Music's YouTube page, the boundary-pushing band partnered with AI director/editor Jurassic Smoothie.

After only a teaser trailer was shared (Friday, August 15), a debate online about the use of AI to create music videos and art was quickly sparked. The next day, singer Jonny Hawkins spoke with RockFeed to personally share his thoughts.

He also commented on the band's Instagram in response to fans being unhappy with the AI medium. "AI didn't make a video for us. We hired an artist, I plotted out a vision, theme and visuals. Then that artist used AI to start generating images that he edited together through multiple versions with notes... and then tweaked that into a visual experience for the viewer." Hawkins adds: "There is a huge difference between *letting* a machine create something and *using* a machine to create something. Nine Inch Nails is a perfect example of a prolific artist who used machines to sculpt their sound. It's all about how you use the tool that determines art, not which tools you are using."

The release of "EXISTENTIAL DREAD" comes on the heels of the band earning their fourth #1, from the CARNAL album, on the Billboard "Mainstream Rock Airplay" and Mediabase "Active Rock" charts with "FREEFALL" (feat. Chris Daughtry)." A new version of the bracing "FREEFALL," featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry, was released March 28

