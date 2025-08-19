Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover

(MDPR) The Rolling Stones classic 1966 hit "Paint In Black" has been reimaged as a metal anthem by the melodic metal duo Element of Fate, who just released their cover via Bravemusic.

"We aimed to respect the original while adding our own energy and style, " says guitarist Scott Loose . The new arrangement blends the epic grandeur of traditional heavy metal with a fresh melodic punch, anchored by Carol Phillips' emotive, powerhouse vocals. Phillips also self-produced the official music video, visually translating the track's themes into striking, story-driven imagery.

Mixed and mastered by John Mario of JBG Records, this release showcases the band's skill at honoring the greats while forging their own sound-one that will resonate with fans of Nightwish, Judas Priest, and Dio.

Related Stories

News > Element of Fate