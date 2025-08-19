Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years

(GM) After two rare, up-close performances at Los Angeles' Permanent Records Roadhouse this spring - marking their first shows in over a decade - post-hardcore art rock pioneers Shudder to Think are ready to return to the road.
This fall the band will launch their first U.S. tour in 17 years on October 23 in Boston and conclude in Los Angeles on November 11. Along the way they will play in their hometown of Washington, DC on October 24 and New York City on October 25.
Ahead of the tour the band will head to Chicago for this year's Riot Fest, performing on September 19. That night they will also play at the Cobra Lounge as part of the festival's Late Night Aftershows.
As with their shows this Spring, the lineup will feature Pony Express Record-era bandmates Craig Wedren on lead vocals, Nathan Larson on guitar, and Adam Wade on drums alongside Clint Walsh on guitar and Jherek Bischoff on bass. Watch the band perform "X French T-shirt" live from their spring reunion shows in LA below:
SHUDDER TO THINK TOUR DATES
Sep 19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sep 19 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
Oct 23 Boston, MA - Sonia
Oct 24 Washington, DC - Black Cat
Oct 25 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Nov 07 Portland, OR - Star Theater
Nov 08 Seattle, WA - Barboza
Nov 10 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Nov 11 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
