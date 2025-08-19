.

The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture

08-19-2025
The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture

(MPG) Virginia-based Americana pioneers The Steel Wheels return with new single "Easy," released via the band's own Big Ring Records label. With a placid sound that reinforces the song's title and an earworm of a chorus, the track is deceptively profound, as it finds the band asking whether it's worth the cost to have the world waiting for us on the other side of our screens. Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the band will release the track's official music video that captures the electric energy that goes into one of their studio recording sessions.

On the new song, frontman Trent Wagler shares: "We live in the future now. Everything can be discovered and solved with the push of a button. It's so easy! And we're so lonely. And it's not easy. But still, we have it pretty good, right?"

Produced by D. James Goodwin (Goose, Bonny Light Horseman, I'm With Her), who mixed the band's 2019 album Over The Trees, the song was recorded at Goodwin's new Shenandoah Valley studio during a snowy Virginia winter. "Easy" follows a series of one off tracks and their critically-acclaimed 2024 LP Sideways, which garnered praise from Billboard, No Depresersion, Relix, The Bluegrass Situation and many more.

This summer, the group celebrated another successful year of their Red Wing Roots Music Festival with a lineup including Joy Oladokun, Hurray For The Riff Raff and many more. Taking place in the band's home state and founded in 2013, the festival has featured performances from Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings, Dawes and many more. Ever the road warriors, the band is currently on an extensive tour that will take them through Memphis, Denver, Portland and more over the next few months. Find a full list of tour dates here.

Related Stories
MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup

The Steel Wheels Announce New Album With 'Easy On Your Way' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live

News > The Steel Wheels

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more

-
Day In Pop

Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Latest News

Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled

Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover

Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour

Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates

Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced

Action/Adventure Announce New Album 'Ever After' With 'URL' Video

Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour

Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years