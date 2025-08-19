'Trouble Coming' From Laura Cox

(Noble) Laura Cox has announced that her fourth studio album, "Trouble Coming", will be released on October 31st by earMUSIC. The record features her latest single and video "No Need To Try Harder".

The album will be released physically as CD Digipak, 180g gatefold black vinyl, limited edition marbled white and black vinyl, and limited edition marbled transparent red and black vinyl.

In 2008, Laura embarked on her journey as a guitar prodigy on YouTube, where she captivated millions of people with her fiery classic rock covers and blues-infused solos. Her talent and charisma quickly propelled her from viral sensation to a celebrated figure in the rock scene, earning widespread acclaim for her raw, retro-inspired sound.

Laura is exactly what she promises to be: a badass rock'n'roll lady who makes her guitar produce sounds that are about to shake the world in a ground-breaking fashion.

After stepping into the spotlight thanks to her own cover versions of blues and rock classics on YouTube (903K subscribers - 105 million views), Laura quickly became the guitarist and singer with the most views in the French rock music scene thanks to her amazing first two albums Hard Blues Shot (2017) and Burning Bright (2019).

Laura continued to evolve with her sound with authenticity and power. Her 2023 album Head Above Water received praise for its classic-meets-modern rock fusion. Without question, she is highly regarded as the rising female rock artist in Europe.

Now, with her new album Trouble Coming, she strips things back to reveal a more introspective, soulful side without losing the edge that made her stand out in the first place.

Recorded at ICP Studios in Brussels, the album features 11 fresh tracks, mixed and engineered by Jean-Marc Pelatan at Studio des Muses, with tracks mastered by multi-GRAMMY award-winning Ted Jensen (Eagles' Hotel California, Green Day's American Idiot, The Police' Synchronicity).

