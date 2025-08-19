Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced

(SRO) The Stray Cats have announced a "VERY SPECIAL SHOW!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar," set for Thursday, November 20 at The Sound in Del Mar, CA. Tickets are available via a special artist presale beginning today, Tuesday, August 19, from noon PT to Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 PM PT, sign up here for early access.
A venue presale will follow, beginning Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 AM (PT) with presale code: RUMBLE. The general on sale begins Friday, August 22 at 10:00 AM PT. Be among the first 100 vintage car owners (pre-1975) to roll in and score free VIP parking at The Stray Cats Rumble In Del Mar concert at The Sound! Submit your make, model and photo here.
THE STRAY CATS-all three original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)- are returning to the road this fall. The iconic multi-million selling band will be bringing their legendary explosive live show and red-hot rock & roll to audiences nationwide. Their setlists will include massive hits such as "Stray Cat Strut," "Rock This Town," "Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," and more.
