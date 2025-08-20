Anitta Scores Five Nominations At Premios Juventud Awards 2025

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated international superstar Anitta has garnered an impressive five nominations at the 22nd annual Premios Juventud Awards! Her blockbuster 2024 LP Funk Generation received a nod in the category of "Best Urban Album," while her other nominations included "Best Dance Track" for "Savage Funk (DJ Snake Remix)" with DJ Snake, "Best Urban Track" for "Savage Funk," "Best Urban Mix" for "Gata Only (Remix)" with Floyymenor and Ozuna, and "Girl Power" for "En 4" with Kenia Os.
As always, fans may choose the winners for this year's Premios Juventud by voting on the official site. Meanwhile, the ceremony broadcasts live on September 25 from Panama City's Figali Convention Center via Univision, UNIMAS, Galavision and ViX at 7pm ET. Be sure to tune in!
Most recently, Anitta served up the fan favorite "Larissa," which V Magazine hailed it "a vulnerable ballad, a passionate song to a mysterious antagonist, a lover." It also notably accompanied the release of her 2025 documentary Larissa: The Other Side Of Anitta-streaming on NETFLIX now. She guested on NBC's TODAY to discuss the doc, and Rolling Stone applauded how, "Anitta shows her human and superhuman sides."
Anitta Streams 'Larissa' Video
