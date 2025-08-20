BJRNCK Shares 'Safety' Video

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer / songwriter BJRNCK returns with her new single and music video for "Safety," out now via Geffen Records. The music video, directed by Austin "Salty" Simkins, immerses her fans into her intimate world as she leads a sultry dance sequence through a moody, aqua-blue themed room.
The record continues to showcase BJRNCK's heartfelt storytelling with her melodic and fearless vocals as she sings about loyalty, consistency and what she is looking for when feeling secure in her love life.
This new confident, soulful anthem comes off the heels of her recently released singles, "Crazy" and "Club," which set the tone of her highly anticipated forthcoming project that is set to be released in a few months. BJRNCK continues to push her breakout year forward, as she unapologetically remains her true and raw self. Over the last few years, BJRNCK has pushed deeper into the spotlight after being recognized as Future & Metro Boomin's video star in their "Drink N Dance" music video, and was featured on Omarion single, "Sunny Dayz" which led BJRNCK to her first Grammy nomination. While staying true to her mission of raw honesty, the Chicago-born artist pulls back the curtain on the messy, beautiful reality of modern love and woman-hood. With lyrics that feel like a conversation and production that pulls you in, BJRNCK's music is a reflection of the real, unfiltered moments that anybody can relate to in their own way. More music and surprises are on the way, and it's clear this will be the year she truly makes her mark.
