Blackberry Smoke Join Paul Rodgers For Bad Company's 'Run With The Pack'

(KB) Blackberry Smoke has released their rendition of the Bad Company classic, "Run with the Pack", from the forthcoming tribute album, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, to be released October 24, 2025 on Primary Wave Music.

Bad Company co-founder and vocalist Paul Rodgers sings background vocals on the track, while Brann Dailor of Mastodon plays percussion and also provides background vocals. Both artists are featured in the official live studio session video.

"Bad Company has always been one of those bands that just hits you in the chest - raw, soulful and real," says Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke. "Run with the Pack" is like a masterclass in groove and grit. There's simplicity to it that's so powerful - no frills, just feel. You don't need to dress it up - it's just honest. Paul Rodgers' voice is cool confidence, never overdone, just authentic. That kind of music doesn't age; it just gets cooler."

Paul Rodgers says, "Blackberry Smoke absolutely channeled the essence of the song and everyone delivered from their souls. I love every aspect of their performance harmonies, guitars and delivery!"

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.

