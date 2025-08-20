'BTS Movie Weeks' Coming To Theaters This September

(fcc) 21st century pop icons BTS are set to launch 'BTS MOVIE WEEKS,' a cinematic celebration during which four of the group's most iconic concert films will be screened in over 2,500 theaters across 65+ countries/regions from September 24 to October 5.

The four featured films are BTS 2016 Live On Stage : Epilogue Remastered, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered, BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' LONDON Remastered, and BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Remastered.

In the first week, BTS 2016 Live On Stage : Epilogue Remastered and BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered will be screened in theaters, followed by BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' LONDON Remastered and BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Remastered in the second week. To commemorate the launch, a special all-day screening event will take place on October 5, featuring back-to-back showings of all four films.

Each film has been enhanced with 4K visual remastering and 5.1 channel surround sound. The deeply immersive viewing experience will allow fans to relive the power of BTS' legendary live performances on the big screen.

'BTS Live On Stage: Epilogue' was a tour that spanned 13 cities across 7 countries/regions in Asia, showcasing performances that captured the beloved narrative of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series that won over fans worldwide. 'BTS Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR' featured a total of 40 shows across 19 cities in North and South America and Asia, underlining BTS as a global phenomenon. BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' LONDON Remastered was part of the group's historic 2019 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' world tour. BTS made history as the first non-English-speaking act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at London's legendary Wembley Stadium on June 1-2, drawing an audience of over 120,000 fans. 'MUSTER SOWOOZOO' was a two-day global online fan meet and concert, held on June 13-14, 2021, in celebration of BTS' 8th anniversary. The event reached an extraordinary scale, drawing over 1.33 million paid viewers from 195 countries/regions around the world.

As BTS prepare for their highly anticipated comeback with new music and a world tour in spring 2026, 'BTS MOVIE WEEKS' offers fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the band's incredible journey so far. Through these enhanced theatrical screenings, BTS invite ARMY around the world to relive the joy and the energy of their most iconic performances.

Further information on theater locations and showtimes can be found on the official website.

