Burning Witches Deliver 'Soul Eater' Video

(ANPR) This Friday, August 22, Swiss heavy metal frontrunners Burning Witches will celebrate the release of their much-awaited new studio album, entitled Inquisition, out via Napalm Records!

Now, the band drops their third single from Inquisition, "Soul Eater". The all-woman act combines classic heavy metal elements with the energy and drive of '80s thrash metal, as "Soul Eater" pounds the listener with unrelenting heavy metal power! Thrashing drums, aggressive riffs, and screeching vocals complement the memorable chorus within the track.

"This is the sound of Burning Witches, which represents our soul, mood and ravenous character in the love of Heavy Metal," the band comments. "Fast, heavy, screamy - just how we like it! So play it as loud as you can, metalheads!"

On their sixth studio offering, Inquisition, the band returns with a darker, more thunderous brew - diving headfirst into the themes of medieval persecution, religious oppression, and the unbreakable spirit of resistance. Featuring 12 brand-new tracks, the album marks a bold new era: forged in the flames of power/heavy metal, and sharpened by anthemic songwriting and epic instrumentation.

When BURNING WITCHES takes the stage, the world trembles beneath their firestorm of heavy metal might! Following the classic heavy metal tones of their previous record, The Dark Tower (2023), Inquisition delivers tight production and an unrelenting onslaught of burning riffs, crushing drums, and vocal sorcery, driven by producers Damir Eskic (Destruction) and V.O. Pulver (Little Creek Studio, Pro-Pain, Destruction), and shaped by the songwriting of founding guitarist Romana Kalkuhl.

With Inquisition, BURNING WITCHES unleashes their most focused and ferocious album yet, honoring classic heavy metal roots while diving into darker, more powerful territory. From mystical ballads to breakneck shred-fests, the album channels both the sacred and profane, the melodic and the menacing-a testament to a band unafraid to evolve, fight, and enchant!

Romana Kalkuhl recently said:"As we celebrate our 10 Year Anniversary in 2025, I am very happy to also announce our sixth album with pride and satisfaction. I am extremely happy to start the next chapter of our metal journey with my girls. The album Inquisition is for those of you who are into legends like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Slayer. Full of power, melodies, double bass drums, heavy riffs and speedy guitar solos, Inquisition is not only our style and lifestyle, it's our life! From the beginning to the end, it's the best of us!"

