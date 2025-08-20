Chris Jobson Releasing 'Wish You Well' Album This Week

(Glass Onyon) Globe Music Media has announced the debut album release of "Wish You Well" by singer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Jobson-son of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson.
The official release is slated for August 22, 2025, initially on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, with a vinyl LP set for international release shortly thereafter.
Recorded and produced by his father in New York, England and Los Angeles, Chris' self-penned nine-song debut has been described as 'progressive indie-rock,' but incorporates a range of styles from acoustic ballads to hard rock.
Other than a brief guest appearance by Eddie on keyboards, Chris is heard playing virtually all the instruments on the album, including acoustic and electric guitars, bass, mandolin, cello and drums.
Track list:
1. Change
2. Wasting Time
3. Home
4. Like to Believe
5. Lost a Friend
6. Future
7. Fading Away
8. Life Gets in the Way
9. Wish You Well
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event
Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama I'm Coming Home' Tabs Skyrocket With Guitarists
LEPROUS Share On The Spot Cover Of A-HA's 'Take on Me'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Takes Fans To The Mountains With 'Our Father's Love' Video
Chris Jobson Releasing 'Wish You Well' Album This Week
Laura Evans Takes Flight With 'Superman'
Singled Out: Eleven Minutes Late's Caligo