Chris Jobson Releasing 'Wish You Well' Album This Week

(Glass Onyon) Globe Music Media has announced the debut album release of "Wish You Well" by singer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Jobson-son of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson.

The official release is slated for August 22, 2025, initially on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, with a vinyl LP set for international release shortly thereafter.

Recorded and produced by his father in New York, England and Los Angeles, Chris' self-penned nine-song debut has been described as 'progressive indie-rock,' but incorporates a range of styles from acoustic ballads to hard rock.

Other than a brief guest appearance by Eddie on keyboards, Chris is heard playing virtually all the instruments on the album, including acoustic and electric guitars, bass, mandolin, cello and drums.

Track list:

1. Change

2. Wasting Time

3. Home

4. Like to Believe

5. Lost a Friend

6. Future

7. Fading Away

8. Life Gets in the Way

9. Wish You Well

