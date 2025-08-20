Fallujah Pay Tribute To Meshuggah With 'The Obsidian Architect' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Progressive death metal masters Fallujah are paying tribute to extreme metal pioneers Meshuggah with their new music video for 'The Obsidian Architect,' in which they recreate the band's iconic DIY video for 'New Millennium Cyanide Christ.'

Commenting on the video, the band states: "We spent our entire budget on Lamborghinis and tattoos for the Labyrinth of Stone music video, so we had to shoot this one ourselves. Best we could do. Enjoy."

'The Obsidian Architect' is found on the band's recent, critically acclaimed album, Xenotaph, that's available now via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the music video below:

