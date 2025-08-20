Florence + the Machine To Make 'Everybody Scream' For Halloween

(RRM) Everybody Scream, the sixth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on October 31. The album's title track debuts today with an accompanying video directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Florence Welch wrote and produced the album over the past two years with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES-who appears in the video for "Everybody Scream," Aaron Dessner and Mitski.

After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour, Florence's recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be "healed." The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying; exposing the murky in the mundane.

Across five albums-2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018's High As Hope and 2022's Dance Fever-Florence has become one of the most monumental artists of a generation, with multiple U.S. and U.K. #1 albums and countless awards. Known for her earth-shattering live show and singular, iconic voice, Florence has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons-The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among them-and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.

