Florence + the Machine To Make 'Everybody Scream' For Halloween

(RRM) Everybody Scream, the sixth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on October 31. The album's title track debuts today with an accompanying video directed by Autumn de Wilde.
Florence Welch wrote and produced the album over the past two years with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES-who appears in the video for "Everybody Scream," Aaron Dessner and Mitski.
After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour, Florence's recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be "healed." The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying; exposing the murky in the mundane.
Across five albums-2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018's High As Hope and 2022's Dance Fever-Florence has become one of the most monumental artists of a generation, with multiple U.S. and U.K. #1 albums and countless awards. Known for her earth-shattering live show and singular, iconic voice, Florence has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons-The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among them-and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.
Florence + the Machine Premiere 'Heaven is Here' Video
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event
Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama I'm Coming Home' Tabs Skyrocket With Guitarists
LEPROUS Share On The Spot Cover Of A-HA's 'Take on Me'
Tesla's Frank Hannon Takes Fans To The Mountains With 'Our Father's Love' Video
Chris Jobson Releasing 'Wish You Well' Album This Week
Laura Evans Takes Flight With 'Superman'
Singled Out: Eleven Minutes Late's Caligo