KAIRO And Amelia Moore Team Up With 'Placeholder'

(Orienteer) Nigerian born, Texas raised duo KAIRO share their new single "PLACEHOLDER" featuring buzzing alt-pop artist Amelia Moore. The track is a genre-bending collision of KAIRO's heartfelt storytelling and signature harmonies with Moore's fearless wit and edge.

Speaking of the song, KAIRO share: "This song is a milestone for us in every way - it's our first-ever feature, our first single since our debut album dropped last year, and the lead single from our upcoming EP. From the moment we wrote it, we knew it needed a female perspective to bring it to life - and there was only one person we had in mind: Amelia. We texted her the demo, and she hit us back immediately with, 'just ran it back 6 times in the whip...so fire...YES!' We've been longtime fans of her work, but over the last year in LA, we've also become real friends - which made this collaboration feel even more special. To say we're honored to have her join us on this record is an understatement."

When asked about her experience working with KAIRO, Amelia shares: "This is my first time featuring on another artist's song and I couldn't be more proud of how "PLACEHOLDER" turned out! I think it's sonically and visually the perfect combination of our two worlds and I'm just grateful to be a part of their project."

KAIRO is an alt-pop/R&B duo composed of identical twin brothers EJ and AK Odijighoro. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in Houston, Texas, the brothers honed their musical talents in their father's church - EJ on piano, AK on drums - where they began shaping the harmonies and emotional depth that fuel their sound today. After gaining viral traction on TikTok in 2021, they officially debuted as KAIRO in 2022 with Love Letters From Houston, earning millions of streams and praise from Billboard and GRAMMY.com. Their follow-up EP, Return To Sender, featured the breakout single "Movie Star," which surpassed 10 million global streams.

Newly signed to Def Jam Recordings, KAIRO released their debut album ARE WE THERE YET? - a 13-track odyssey chronicling their journey as Nigerian-American immigrants carving their place in music. With their kaleidoscopic blend of alt-pop urgency, R&B soul, and cinematic vocal layering, KAIRO are redefining what the next wave of pop looks and sounds like.

