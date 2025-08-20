KANSAS Announce New Guitarist

(Official Announcement) The band KANSAS is excited to welcome guitarist Scott Bernard as its newest member. Scott has already been performing with KANSAS at several shows over the past year filling-in for guitarist and original member Richard Williams as needed.
Scott Bernard is a New Iberia, LA born, Nashville, TN based session guitarist and vocalist who has performed alongside Kenny Loggins for 17 years, serving as guitarist, background vocalist, and musical director for the past 7 of those years. Scott has also worked with Michael McDonald, WhiteHeart, John Schlitt, Richard Marx, Al Stewart, Joe Bonamassa, Alan Parsons, Mark Schultz, Michelle Wright, Blue Sky Riders, Terri Clark, Gary Burr, Dave Barnes, Matt Wertz, Shannon Brown, Adam Nitti, Chely Wright, Katrina Elam, Nicole C. Mullen and many others.
"To say that I am excited to join the KANSAS family is quite the understatement," states Bernard. "As a lifelong KANSAS fan, their music has been an integral part of my musical upbringing." Bernard adds, "My first concert that I attended as a young teen was KANSAS and I have closely followed their career ever since. They were and remain my favorite band ever. I am deeply humbled to be chosen to help perpetuate their legacy, which is both a privilege and a surreal experience."
Original member and guitarist Richard Williams remains an active member of KANSAS but will be scaling back touring.
"Scott Bernard is a fantastic guitar player, a great guy, and is my hand-picked choice to help carry on the legacy of the band KANSAS. He's not only an incredibly talented guitarist and vocalist, but he's also a Wheathead." comments original KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams. "I am not stepping down nor retiring. But I am slowing down. Macular degeneration has made travel increasingly difficult to the point where it impedes my ability to get to as many shows as I want. I will still be at, and perform at, as many concerts as I can." Williams adds, "Adding Scott as a member of KANSAS, alongside Zak Rizvi on guitar, allows the shows that I'm not at, and KANSAS, to go on well into the future. When we all three are there, we will all perform. In 1974 we made a statement that 'KANSAS is a Band!' It was true then and continues to be true now."
Scott Bernard, welcome to KANSAS!
KANSAS just wrapped a summer series of concerts with fellow classic rockers 38 Special and continues to tour with concerts booked throughout 2025 and already into 2026. Along with Scott Bernard & Richard Williams, KANSAS is currently comprised of vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon, bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Eric Holmquist performs on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack. KANSAS continues to energize audiences with their powerful live performances.
