Kittie Revisit Classics From Debut Album For 25th Anniversary

(CN) Kittie mark a quarter-century milestone with the announcement of Spit XXV, a four-track EP celebrating the 25th anniversary of their gold-certified debut album.

The collection features freshly updated and re-recorded versions of four of the albums biggest tracks, "Brackish," "Charlotte," "Do You Think I'm A Whore" and the title track "Spit ," all produced, once again, by Garth Richardson who helmed the original 1999 sessions at EMAC Studios.

The EP arrives September 19th via Sumerian Records, with the brand new version of the title track, "Spit XXV" available today across all streaming platforms. Speaking about the milestone project, Kittie vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander reflects: "It's hard to believe that 25 years after its release, and almost 30 years since Kittie began, people are still talking about Spit. There is something truly unexplainable in why our debut album is still resonating with people, finding a new audience and has had such a lasting impact on so many. Reimagining some of these classic songs for the 25th anniversary of 'Spit' was a lot of fun and a true testament to their longevity. It reveals just how relevant in the musical landscape they still are today. We were honoured to work with Garth again where it all began after more than 2 decades, and doing so was a cool way to pay homage to the past while updating these songs with a modern sound, bringing them into the future."

Released January 11, 2000, Kittie's debut full-length album, Spit transformed them from four Canadian teenagers into international heavyweights, achieving gold certification with over 660,000 US sales. The album became a defining moment for women in heavy music, with its aggressive sound and uncompromising attitude proving that metal made by women could achieve both critical respect and commercial success during nu-metal's completely male-dominated peak era.

The original Spit earned critical recognition from Rolling Stone, who ranked the title track #82 on their "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time" in 2023. The album's influence continues rippling through generations of musicians, with artists like Serena Cherry of Svalbard crediting it as "the reason she became a metal musician," while experimental artist Poppy covered the title track in 2023.

The Spit XXV EP arrives as Kittie continues their triumphant second chapter following 2024's critically acclaimed comeback album Fire, their first new material in 13 years. The album reached #13 on UK Rock & Metal Albums charts and #20 on Billboard Top Album Sales, while single "We Are Shadows" became the band's highest-charting song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart at #20. The album earned the band a 2025 Juno Award nomination for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year, confirming their continued artistic evolution.

Reuniting with Richardson again proved both nostalgic and revelatory for the band, who last collaborated with the producer during their breakthrough era. The reunion has allowed Kittie to approach these foundational songs with two and a half decades of musical growth while maintaining the raw power that made them revolutionary.

Since returning from their hiatus in 2022, Kittie has experienced a remarkable resurgence across demographics, with their 784,700 monthly Spotify listeners spanning longtime fans and new generations discovering their music through social media. Their performances at major festivals including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple have demonstrated the band's enduring live power, while their successful 2024 North American headline tour proved their enduring and undeniable ability to command stages as headliners.

