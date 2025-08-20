(Measure PR) Laura Evans has shared a brand new single and video entitled "Superman". The track comes from her forthcoming album, "Out Of The Dark", which will arrive on October 17th.
The inspiration behind the track is very close to home for Laura, pairing her unmistakable vocals with a pounding groove to deliver an infectious energy sure to resonate with both loyal fans and fresh ears alike.
Laura Evans: 'The melody and the idea for "Superman" came pretty quickly and it was just a joy to write - when I first met my husband back in 2020, my friends used to call him 'Superman' because he kind of looked like Clark Kent. That memory stuck with me!
'I've written a lot of sad songs over the years, but this felt like the right moment to write something joyful, an upbeat love song that everyone can connect with.'
Following the release of the album, Laura will be embarking on her biggest headline UK tour to date in November.
Nov 6 - Cardiff, Acapela
Nov 13 - Manchester, Night & Day
Nov 14 - Newcastle, The Cluny 2
Nov 15 - York, Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe
Nov 16 - Sheffield, The Greystones
Nov 21 - Barnoldswick Arts Centre
Nov 22 - Kent, The Old Dairy Tap Room
Nov 30 - London, Omeara
Laura Evans Shares 'I'm Alright' Video
Laura Evans Takes Flight With 'Superman'
