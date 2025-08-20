LEPROUS Share On The Spot Cover Of A-HA's 'Take on Me'

(RAM) While Norwegian Rock outfit LEPROUS continue to promote their 8th studio album "Melodies Of Atonement", they are now releasing a very special digital single of a cover version of A-HA's "Take on Me".
The track was recorded during the band's latest North American tour at the Musora Media studios in Abbotsford, Canada. The recording was part of a challenge, where LEPROUS heard the song blind and had to record it on the spot in a space of a few hours.
Created during an episode of Musora's "Covers On The Spot" series, "Take On Me (Musora Session)" can be checked out across digital platforms worldwide today
