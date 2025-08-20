LEPROUS Share On The Spot Cover Of A-HA's 'Take on Me'

(RAM) While Norwegian Rock outfit LEPROUS continue to promote their 8th studio album "Melodies Of Atonement", they are now releasing a very special digital single of a cover version of A-HA's "Take on Me".

The track was recorded during the band's latest North American tour at the Musora Media studios in Abbotsford, Canada. The recording was part of a challenge, where LEPROUS heard the song blind and had to record it on the spot in a space of a few hours.

Created during an episode of Musora's "Covers On The Spot" series, "Take On Me (Musora Session)" can be checked out across digital platforms worldwide today

Related Stories

LEPROUS' 'The Congregation' Coming To Vinyl For 10th Anniversary

Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

Watch Leprous' 'Like A Sunken Ship' Video

Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons

News > LEPROUS