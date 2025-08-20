Netflix Stars Midnight Til Morning Premiere 'Bye' Video

(The Syndicate) Midnight Til Morning premieres the stunning music video for their debut single "Bye" alongside the announcement of additional dates in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto following instant sell-outs in each market.

Formed on the current Top 10 Global Netflix series Building the Band, the four-piece - Conor Smith (22, Central Coast, NSW), Mason Watts (25, Toowoomba, QLD), Shane Appell (22, Upstate New York), and Zach Newbould (22, Boston, MA) - has quickly emerged as one of 2025's most exciting new acts.

Blending powerful vocals, emotional vulnerability, and undeniable charisma, the band has already captured international attention with their debut single "Bye" and surprise follow-up "Ghost of Us," available now across all major streaming platforms.

The music video for "Bye" dropped today- a cinematic, emotionally charged visual that captures the raw vulnerability and quiet power of saying goodbye. While the guys each appear in their own evocative scene, filmed one at a time, the rest of the band stayed on set to support each other throughout the process.

Directed by acclaimed visual storyteller Josh Harris (Peach PRC, Go-Jo, and Sheppard), the "Bye" video leans into moody lighting, emotional intimacy, and a haunting sense of isolation and stillness. Shot by Director of Photography, Jesse Gohier-Fleet, the contrasting locations, a remote farmhouse in country Victoria for Mason and Conor's scenes, and inner-city Melbourne for Zach and Shane's, underscore the emotional journey of the track.

"'Bye' was the first music video we ever shot as a band. We knew it would be special. The song is obviously quite bittersweet, so we wanted that to be portrayed in the music video as well. In the video, all four of us are seen to be struggling with the situation we're in. Struggling with letting go of someone we love. We hope you enjoy this music video x - Midnight Til Morning

"Bye" was co-written by hitmakers Benson Boone, Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter), and the band members themselves. The track was produced by Rizk and Grammy-nominated JT Daly (K. Flay, PVRIS), whose atmospheric, cinematic touch set the tone for the visual interpretation.

In addition to this music video release, the band has announced 3 additional US tour dates following sell-out markets and high demand in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto. New York and Toronto have additional dates while there has been an early show added to the Los Angeles date. Tickets are available today, August 20th, at 10AM local time.

Since their formation, the group has seen explosive growth across TikTok, Instagram, and streaming platforms - with fans worldwide drawn to their sound, story, and brotherhood. With "Bye," they prove they're not just a viral sensation - they're true artists.

Backing them is none other than Chugg Music, which has signed the band for both global management and label services. Andrew Stone, Chugg Music's CEO, is taking the reins on strategy and development, while Michael Chugg AM - a legendary force in the Australian and international music industries - brings his decades of experience to the team. They now join a roster that includes breakout acts like Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, and Australia's 2025 Eurovision star Go-Jo.

As a surprise addition to their debut single, the band also dropped a special release for fans titled "Ghost of Us" - a soaring, pleading anthem that chases the promise of lost love. Co-written with Benny Morrell and Robby De Sa, and produced by De Sa (The Veronicas, Vera Blue, MAY-A), the track offers a powerful counterpoint to "Bye" and deepens the emotional resonance of their first release.

Midnight Til Morning isn't just a band formed on a show - they're a movement powered by heart, harmony, and hope. The world stage is theirs.

Midnight Til Morning North American Tour Dates:

* = Added Shows

Oct 9 @ The Plaza Live in Orlando, FL

Oct 12 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

Oct 14 @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA

Oct 15 @ Racket in New York, NY*

Oct 16 @ Racket in New York, NY

Oct 17 @ Royale in Boston, MA

Oct 19 @ Le National in Montreal, QC

Oct 23 @ Annabel's in Toronto, ON*

Oct 24 @ Annabel's in Toronto, ON

Oct 26 @ El Club in Detroit, MI

Oct 27 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

Oct 31 @ Mohawk Outside in Austin, TX

Nov 1 @ The Factory in Dallas, TX

Nov 3 @ Bluebird Theatre in Denver, CO

Nov 6 @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA

Nov 9 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

Nov 10 @ Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC

Nov 15 (Early Show) @ El Rey in Los Angeles, CA*

Nov 15 @ El Rey in Los Angeles, CA

Nov 16 @ The Regency in San Francisco, CA

Midnight Til Morning Australia Tour Dates:

Nov 20 @ Liberty Hall in Sydney, NSW

Nov 22 @ Princess Theatre in Brisbane, QLD

November 23 @ 170 Russell in Melbourne, VIC

Related Stories

News > Midnight Til Morning