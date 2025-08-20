.

Peter Gabriel Taking The Pulse Coming To Blu-Ray

(Kayos) Mercury Studios today announces the upcoming October 10, 2025 Blu-ray release of Peter Gabriel Taking The Pulse-a breathtaking concert film spotlighting one of music's most visionary and influential artists, performing songs from his album New Blood.

Peter Gabriel takes the stage with 50 musicians from The New Blood Orchestra, conducted by Ben Foster. They, along with vocalists Melanie Gabriel and Ane Brun, deliver bold new arrangements, by John Metcalfe, of classic Gabriel songs, with the striking rule: no guitars, no drums-just orchestra.

Filmed under the stars at the Arena di Verona in Italy on September 26, 2010, Taking The Pulse is directed by Anna Gabriel. The result is a dramatic, visually striking experience. Peter Gabriel and The New Blood Orchestra perform against a backdrop of massive screens projecting vibrant animations and visuals, dramatically contrasting with the night sky. From the thunderous intensity of the opener Rhythm of the Heat, to the haunting mood of Intruder, and the euphoric energy of Solsbury Hill, the orchestra navigates every shift in emotion and tempo with precision and passion.

TRACK LISTING

Rhythm of the Heat

San Jacinto

Digging in the Dirt

The Drop

Signal to Noise

Downside Up

Darkness

Mercy Street

Blood of Eden

Washing of the Water

Intruder

Red Rain

Solsbury Hill

In Your Eyes

Don't Give Up

The Nest that Sailed the Sky

