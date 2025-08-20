Previously Unreleased Frank Sinatra Recordings Coming This Fall

(IAM) SING, a blockchain tech company and rightsholder, selling music from major artists and catalogs as vinyl/digital hybrid releases to super-fans, announced today that a treasure trove of previously unreleased live radio performances by "The Voice" - Frank Sinatra - are scheduled for release in 2025 and 2026 on digital, compact disc and vinyl formats.
The first title, At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948 is scheduled for release October 3 on Vinyl and CD. SING spared no expense on extensive audio restoration campaign for these projects from original broadcast sources to give fans the best fidelity possible.
SING plans to release two other additional titles in the coming months, including Christmas on the Air and the 5xLP deluxe box set, Long Ago, Far Away, consisting of live recordings and radio broadcasts recorded between 1943 and 1951. Full details on these releases will be announced shortly.
"Frank Sinatra was one of America's first multi-media superstars," said Charles 'Chuck' Granata: a world-renowned Sinatra historian, author and producer. "As prolific as he was in the recording studio, his work on radio was even more extensive - and equally important in the overarching scheme of his sixty-plus year career. What makes it essential is that on the radio - and during early concert performances of the 1940s - Frank Sinatra sang tunes that he never otherwise recorded. Many are top-tier songs by Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, the Gershwins, Cahn and Styne and others. He also relied on contemporary pop tunes of the day that also went unrecorded. Thus, the radio years offer us a plethora of great songs by Sinatra that we'd otherwise never hear if not for these recorded broadcasts and stage performances."
Granata, who produced Nancy Sinatra's weekly Nancy for Frank radio program on SiriusXM from 2007 to 2021 and currently hosts Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM in San Diego contributed the extensive, detailed liner notes that accompany the releases. "These recordings have circulated for decades, with inferior sonic quality," Granata adds. "I'm amazed that SING has been able to locate and compile their collections from some very high quality sources. These are historically essential recordings, and deserve to be preserved and shared with anyone who values the 'Golden Age' of traditional American pop music. They really help round out and offer a fuller view of Sinatra's contributions to American pop music, culture and style."
Track Listing as follows for At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948:
Compact Disc
Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 1945
1. Long Ago and Far Away *
2. I Should Care *
3. What Makes the Sunset
4. If I Loved You
5. Ol' Man River
The Musicians Association of Los Angeles
Music for the Wounded Benefit Concert - August 8, 1948
6. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time
7. The Girl That I Marry
8. Soliloquy
Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 1943
9. Ol' Man River
10. Night and Day
11. You'll Never Know
12. Embraceable You
13. She's Funny That Way
14. All or Nothing at All
15. The Song is You
16. Frank Sinatra Closing Remarks
BONUS TRACKS
NBC Your Hit Parade - August 14, 1943
17. Sunday, Monday or Always
18. In the Blue of Evening
Vinyl
SIDE 1
Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Night - August 4, 1945
1. Long Ago and Far Away
2. I Should Care
3. What Makes the Sunset
4. If I Loved You
5. Ol' Man River
Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 1943
6. The Song is You (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)
SIDE 2
Music for the Wounded Benefit Concert - August 8, 1948 (AFRS)
1. Jack Haley Introduction & Time After Time (Sammy Cahn-Jule Styne)
2. The Girl That I Marry (Irving Berlin)
3. Soliloquy (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)
Frank Sinatra in Concert - August 14, 1943
4. All or Nothing at All (Arthur Altman-Jack Lawrence)
5. She's Funny That Way (Richard Whiting-Neil Moret)
All performances previously unreleased except *
