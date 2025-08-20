Susanna Hoffs Shares New Duets With Rufus Wainwright & Eric D. Johnson

(KLM) Susanna Hoffs has released two new collaborations, soon to be heard in the upcoming film The Roses, a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses.

Directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell, Austin Powers, Meet the Parents), the movie stars Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch and will be in theaters August 29. The Roses soundtrack will be out August 22 on Hollywood Records.

Listen to "Happy Together" featuring Rufus Wainwright here, and "Love Hurts" featuring Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman here.

"After I saw an early version of The Roses, I knew "Love Hurts" would be conceptually perfect for the film," says Hoffs, who is married to Jay Roach. "I always loved the Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons version. When I recorded with Eric in my home, we faced each other. Singing live together, close to one another, is always so special."

"Rufus is so emotional in his singing, and I've always loved that," adds Hoffs. "I was over the moon to sing on his Folkocracy record. The tone and beauty of his voice always dazzles me."

In 2025, Hoffs released two reimagined versions "Eternal Flame"--a new full-band take with Petra Haden on background vocals, and a chamber arrangement with yMusic. In April, Hoffs performed "Kimberly" at People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith at Carnegie Hall. Her latest albums are The Lost Record (2024) The Deep End (2023) and Bright Lights (2021). Susanna's debut novel This Bird Has Flown (2023, Little, Brown) has been described by The New York Times as "the smart, ferocious rock-star redemption romance you didn't know you needed."

