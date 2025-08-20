Tesla's Frank Hannon Takes Fans To The Mountains With 'Our Father's Love' Video

(PPR) Frank Hannon, co‑founder and lead guitarist of the multi‑platinum band TESLA, shares a new instrumental single, "Our Father's Love," out now alongside a contemplative music video filmed in the Sierra Mountains of Northern California.

Drawn from his forthcoming solo album Reflections - a Western‑inspired, all‑guitar collection arriving September 12th - the track captures how Hannon used the instrument as his voice during a season of upheaval and healing.

Composed after a cross‑country evacuation with three horses in tow and the grief that followed, "Our Father's Love" channels the quiet, steady gratitude Hannon felt while praying on the road and finding his way back home. The melody carries that feeling without lyrics - a spiritual tone expressed through touch, space, and bend. "Reflections is a very personal album of musical expression for me by using only guitar as my voice, and the new single 'Our Father's Love' came speaking from my soul with the guitar's melody," says Hannon. "My goal was to bend the guitar strings to create notes in a contemplative way that expresses gratitude."

The video was filmed with videographer Kelly Smith over several days in Hannon's "favorite place on Earth," the Sierra Mountains - a landscape that has always symbolized spiritual peace for him. "I wanted to shoot a video that shows creation and the concept of a man seeking - praising with the guitar," Hannon shares. "The title 'Our Father's Love' came to me the night I recorded the guitar melody. My wife and I listened back, then stepped outside to look up at the stars. We felt love carrying us through pain and the grieving process." He adds, with humility, "I'm certainly not a preacher - faith can be difficult in today's world - but I was really feeling the guitar melody of 'Our Father's Love,' and it reflects a spiritual tone that I felt from within my soul."

Related Stories

Tesla's Frank Hannon Honors Dickey Betts with 'Reflections'

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

News > Frank Hannon