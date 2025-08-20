W.A.S.P. Expand Album ONE Alive Tour With Four New Dates

(MBM) W.A.S.P. are adding four new shows in Budapest, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Milan to the 2025 Album ONE Alive European Tour. The final leg in Europe begins on September 26th in Newcastle.

Six shows on this final European leg of the Album ONE Alive tour are already SOLD OUT. The Album ONE Alive tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album by playing the debut in it's entirety.

Blackie Lawless, "It was very important that we reschedule the previously cancelled show in Italy, so while we were doing that we thought lets just add a few more new shows since WASPnation has been going nuts for the Album ONE Alive tour."

New Album ONE Alive Tour shows:

10/27 Budapest, HUNGARY - NEW SHOW

10/28 Zagreb, CROATIA - NEW SHOW

10/29 Ljublajana, SLOVENIA - NEW SHOW

10/30 Milan, ITALY - NEW SHOW

