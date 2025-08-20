Yellowcard's Ryan Key To Lead An Emo Takeover At Sea On Groove Cruise Miami 2026

(PR) Pop-punk nostalgia will crash against the ocean waves this January 22-26, 2026, as Ryan Key, the unmistakable voice of Yellowcard, headlines the Taking Back Emo stage takeover on Groove Cruise Miami 2026. Picture thousands of fans screaming every word to "Ocean Avenue" beneath a star-filled Caribbean sky - that's the scene Groove Cruise is bringing to life on the world's largest music cruise.

Known for 96 hours of nonstop music at sea, Groove Cruise has grown into a multi-genre floating festival that highlights the sounds and subcultures shaping generations. Taking Back Emo started as a passion project during Groove Cruise's Virtual Sail Aways during the pandemic and made its live debut on Groove Cruise Cabo 2022. It quickly built a loyal following and became one of the most in-demand events on board. Now, for the first time, the stage will be led by a true emo and pop-punk legend.

With multiple platinum albums, global tours, and anthems that defined a generation, Ryan Key remains more than a nostalgic throwback - he's an artist still evolving, with the latest Yellowcard single "Better Days" which is out now, and forthcoming album by the same name to be released in October. From Warped Tour main stages to intimate acoustic sets, Key's career has spanned two decades of emo history, and now it's heading out to sea.

"Performing at sea is something totally different - there's this energy and connection you can't find anywhere else," says Key. "The idea of thousands of fans singing along to emo classics in the middle of the ocean? I'm all in."

The experience promises more than just a setlist. Alongside Key, Luci, Nikita Page and The Brothers Grim will deliver a soundtrack of emo, pop-punk, nostalgic anthems, and genre-bending remixes - a refreshing reset amid Groove Cruise's legendary lineup of house, techno, trance, bass, and the new country-dance fusion concept, YEEDM.

Groove Cruise Managing Director John "Skeeter" Porrata, who first imagined the Taking Back Emo concept, says, "There's nothing like belting out your favorite emo anthems in the middle of the ocean with thousands of people who feel the same way. Taking Back Emo has turned into one of the most talked-about moments on Groove Cruise, and bringing Ryan on board is the perfect next step for the community we've built."

This sea-bound emo celebration arrives at a time when the genre is riding a massive cultural wave, with festivals like When We Were Young selling out instantly, Warped Tour making its comeback, and major pop artists collaborating with punk icons such as Travis Barker and Brendon Urie. Groove Cruise is at the center of this revival, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that blends high-energy sets with deep emotional resonance, all in the unmatched setting of a cruise ship packed with fans, artists, and nonstop music.

Groove Cruise Miami 2026 is already sold out, but fans can join the waitlist for a chance to sail and secure priority booking for Groove Cruise 2027. Break out the eyeliner, dust off your MySpace Top 8, and get ready to yell "I'm Not Okay!" with your best friends in the middle of the ocean.

The festival will also feature performances from a myriad of electronic music acts including AEON:MODE, Aimmia, Airrica, Amidy, Amy Wiles, Angrybaby, Anthony Attalla, Ayybo, Azzecca, Blanke, Blastoyz, Blossom, Cassian, Chris Lorenzo, Christoph, Darude, Daxson, Deeper Purpose, DJ Susan, Dreya V, Fallon, Gene Farris, Girl Math, Green Velvet, Jackie Hollander, Jason Ross, Jigitz, Joel Corry, Joshwa, Kyle Watson, Last Heros, Layton Giordani, Le Youth, Leena Punks, Lilly Palmer, Linksa, Loofy, Luci, Markus Schulz, Mashbit, Max Low, Max Styler, Me N U, Mitis, N2N, Nala, NOTD, Ranger Trucco, SABAI, Sam Blacky, Sarah De Warren, Script, Sistek, Skilah, Star Seed, Swimming Paul, Tara Brooks, The Sponges, TOBEHONEST, Torren Foot, Trivecta, VAVO, Vini Vici, VNSSA, Wakyin, and many more.

Related Stories

Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video

A Day To Remember and Yellowcard Plot Maximum Fun Tour

Yellowcard Announce Travis Barker Produced Album 'Better Days'

Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album

News > Yellowcard