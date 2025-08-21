Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Arch Enemy have released the official music video for "Illuminate The Path," a fan favorite off the band's latest album Blood Dynasty. It was directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus.
Blood Dynasty was released on March 28 via Century Media Records. The record features 11 new tracks full of the band's signature powerful guitar riff and guttural force.
The video comes weeks before the extreme metal titans embark on their European headline tour in October 2025. Joining them on this unrelenting crusade are the mighty AMORPHIS and ELUVEITIE as co-support acts, with the crushing GATECREEPER set to open the gates of chaos.
ARCH ENEMY EUROPEAN "BLOOD DYNASTY" TOUR:
WITH AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE, + GATECREEPER"
10/10 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
10/11 - Frankfurt am Main, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
10/12 - Munich, DE - Zenith
10/14 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra
10/15 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer
10/17 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
10/18 - Prague, CZ - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
10/19 - liwice, PL - PreZero Arena Gliwice
10/21 - Zurich, CH - The Hall
10/22 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz
10/23 - Lyon, FR - Radiant-Bellevue
10/25 - Madrid, ES - Vistalegre
10/27 - Paris, FR - Zenith
10/28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
10/30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
10/31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
11/1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
11/3 - Esch sur Alzette, LU - Rockhal
11/4 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
11/5 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee
11/7 - Gothenburg, SE - Partille Arena
11/8 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet
11/10 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall
11/12 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
11/13 - Copenhagen, DK - Poolen
11/14- Hannover, DE - Swiss Life Hall
11/15 - Duesseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
