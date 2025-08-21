Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Arch Enemy have released the official music video for "Illuminate The Path," a fan favorite off the band's latest album Blood Dynasty. It was directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus.

Blood Dynasty was released on March 28 via Century Media Records. The record features 11 new tracks full of the band's signature powerful guitar riff and guttural force.

The video comes weeks before the extreme metal titans embark on their European headline tour in October 2025. Joining them on this unrelenting crusade are the mighty AMORPHIS and ELUVEITIE as co-support acts, with the crushing GATECREEPER set to open the gates of chaos.

ARCH ENEMY EUROPEAN "BLOOD DYNASTY" TOUR:

WITH AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE, + GATECREEPER"

10/10 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

10/11 - Frankfurt am Main, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

10/12 - Munich, DE - Zenith

10/14 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

10/15 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer

10/17 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

10/18 - Prague, CZ - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

10/19 - liwice, PL - PreZero Arena Gliwice

10/21 - Zurich, CH - The Hall

10/22 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

10/23 - Lyon, FR - Radiant-Bellevue

10/25 - Madrid, ES - Vistalegre

10/27 - Paris, FR - Zenith

10/28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

10/30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

10/31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

11/1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

11/3 - Esch sur Alzette, LU - Rockhal

11/4 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

11/5 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

11/7 - Gothenburg, SE - Partille Arena

11/8 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet

11/10 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall

11/12 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

11/13 - Copenhagen, DK - Poolen

11/14- Hannover, DE - Swiss Life Hall

11/15 - Duesseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

