Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video

(The Syndicate) Texas-born singer, guitarist, and unapologetic road warrior Austin Meade is gearing up for the release of his most personal and fully realized album yet, ALMOST FAMOUS, arriving November 7 via Snakefarm. Today, he shares "HONEY DO YA," the latest single, alongside its official music video.

Following the title track, "ALMOST FAMOUS" and its cinematic video, "HONEY DO YA" leans into Meade's signature mix of hard rock grit, southern storytelling, and hook-laden songwriting. Inspired by a playful reference to the "honey do" list, the idea evolved into a sincere love song for his wife. Built around a melodic hook that Meade couldn't shake, the track shifts from lighthearted humor to a nostalgic reflection on the early days of their relationship and the commitment to build a life together.

The play on words (from "honey-do list" to "honey, do you want to do this forever?") is classic Meade: heartfelt, clever, and vulnerable. It bridges the gap from his breakout single, "Happier Alone" era, to his current style of songwriting. "I was feeling really grateful on the day we wrote this & wanted to tip the hat to my wife on this record," Meade shares. "We had the original guitar part matched up with the lyrical melody: You leave me high, every time you come through, and I could not get that hook out of my head for days. It started as a joke about a Honey Do list (referred to in 'ALMOST FAMOUS'), but then we dug deeper to change it to mean Honey, do you wanna do this forever? It's really special to find that person who is willing to build a whole life with you, and I loved diving into the nostalgic feelings of when we first met. The music video really illustrates what was going on in my mind during the writing process."

ALMOST FAMOUS is an anthemic, personal collection that shows who he is now: a young music veteran with plenty to say and nothing to prove. Recorded between a Nashville garage and Meade's spare-bedroom studio in Texas, the album delivers a raw, honest look at life, steeped in themes of family, ambition, burnout, and perseverance. Several songs are connected through lyrical callbacks and shared motifs, creating an immersive listening experience.

The album opens with the title track, a loud, loose, and self-deprecating anthem that builds on the persona he crafted long before the Dallas Observer compared his looks to the guy from that movie. The song is unrelated. "I'd be out somewhere and somebody would go, 'Hey, are you Austin Meade-or do you just look like him?'" he laughs. "So, I started joking, 'Yeah, I'm almost famous.' Then we wrote the song, and it just poured out. It's basically my whole life in three and a half minutes."

Throughout ALMOST FAMOUS, Meade artfully intertwines themes of personal reflection and storytelling, linking the songs together to form a narrative. The voicemail from his wife at the end of "SHE LOVES ME NOT" flows seamlessly into the opening of "HONEY DO YA," while the ending of the title track "ALMOST FAMOUS" leads directly into "BAD DAYS," a cathartic rocker about marital challenges.

"This is the best grouping of songs we have put together yet," Meade explains. "It's timeless, authentic, and family-driven. There are big hooks, strong guitar work, and a lot of honesty. I want people to hear these songs through their own lens, hopefully spending more time with the people they love and doing what makes them happy.

A seasoned live performer who has played over 450 concerts to date, Meade has earned a reputation for electrifying, high-energy shows across the country. Gritty performances have taken him from dive bars to major stages, including opening slots for Godsmack, I Prevail, and ZZ Top.

The tour continues through stops in New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Windsor, Salt Lake City, Boise, Spokane, Sacramento, Paso Robles, San Diego, West Hollywood, Flagstaff, Mesa, and Tucson. The run concludes on October 25 at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson. More dates will be announced soon.

Tour Dates [Tickets].

08/21 - New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater#

08/22 - New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater#~

08/23 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown~

09/20 - Windsor, CO @ Hoedown Hill Music Festival 2025

10/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex‡

10/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory‡

10/11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory‡

10/15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades‡

10/16 - Paso Robles, CA @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.‡

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues‡

10/18 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour‡

10/19 - Bakersfield, CA @ Speakeasy Bar And Grill

10/23 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater‡

10/24 - Mesa, AZ @ Denim & Diamonds‡

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre‡

‡ with Pecos & The Rooftops

* with Them Dirty Roses

^ with Sterling Elza

~ with Laredo / The Band Laredo

† with Black Stone Cherry & Dark Below

