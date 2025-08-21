Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency

(BBR) Country music's unabashed ambassador, Blake Shelton, is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with eight performances scheduled from January 15 - 31, 2026.
"We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured-why not do it again," said Shelton. "This time we're gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let's go, Vegas."
Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Blake Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of the Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
A Seated presale will begin Friday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.
Tickets to the following eight shows can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
January 2026: 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31
Armed with 30 #1 hits-including his latest chart-topper, "Texas," and current radio smash, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"- Shelton will unleash his signature, unmistakable and raucous energy on Las Vegas, guaranteed to bring the house down. Fans can expect a powerhouse set packed with fan favorites and brand-new music from his critically acclaimed album, For Recreational Use Only.
