David Gilmour Shares Video From Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome Concert Film

(FDPR) A new full-song preview from the forthcoming David Gilmour live film LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME was unveiled today, highlighting the title track from the 2024 UK number one album 'Luck and Strange'. The song is also available to stream and download - see here.
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, which is being released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on 17th September for a limited time only. The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange Tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. Tickets and full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas are available at davidgilmour.film.
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb.
For the lucky fans who experienced these once-in-a-lifetime shows, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS & THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.
