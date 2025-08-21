Galactic Empire Give Avengers Theme A Metal Makeover

(BPM) A Galaxy Far, Far Away - Galactic Empire, the galaxy's favorite metal band, is assembling the squad with their new single "Avengers", out now via Pure Noise Records.
On the epic new release, Lord Sihk shares: "Citizens of the Empire ASSEMBLE. Prepare yourself for our metal rendition of the 'Avengers' theme from Planet Earth's MARVEL Studios. With this piece, we wanted to pay tribute to phase 1-3 with the most iconic and well known piece in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, written originally by Alan Silvestri. We felt this was a fitting theme to join the rest of the track lineup for our new album CINEMETAL."
"Avengers" will be featured on the band's upcoming album Cinemetal, which sees the band journeying to other universes as they put their signature metal twist on songs from popular film franchises including recent releases "Superman" and "Pirates of the Caribbean", as well as Harry Potter, Back To The Future, Lord Of The Rings, Batman, and more. Cinemetal is set to be released on October 24th.
Galactic Empire recently wrapped up their summer tour with NiNi, which featured stops in Detroit, Dallas, Memphis, St. Louis, and more. This fall fans can catch them live as they hit the road for a series of headline shows, as well as an upcoming tour with Bit Brigade. The band will also set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on the S.S. Neverender with Coheed and Cambria.
