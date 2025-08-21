Ghost Plot Special Releases For 'Meliora' 10th Anniversary

(NLM) Today, August 21, 2025, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Ghost's Meliora, and with it the announcement of an array of limited edition double vinyl variants to be released October 17th and available for pre-order now.

Ghost's classic third studio album, Meliora is packed with fan-favorite tracks that have been raising tens of thousands of voices in unison nightly on the band's current SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 including "He Is," "Mummy Dust," "Spirit," and 2015 Best Metal Performance GRAMMY winner "Cirice." From GHOST's Papa Emeritus III era, Meliora's themes explore humanity's pursuit of progress and its potential consequences, often in dystopian or futuristic context.

The special 10th anniversary edition of Meliora arrives October 17th as a deluxe 15-song 2xLP featuring the RIAA-certified platinum single "Square Hammer," pressed on color vinyl and packaged in a double wide spine jacket - and including a commemorative Papa III Mummy Dust buck.

For a full list of color vinyl variants and partners, go to https://ghost-official.com/meliora/

