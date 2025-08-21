(NLM) Today, August 21, 2025, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Ghost's Meliora, and with it the announcement of an array of limited edition double vinyl variants to be released October 17th and available for pre-order now.
Ghost's classic third studio album, Meliora is packed with fan-favorite tracks that have been raising tens of thousands of voices in unison nightly on the band's current SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 including "He Is," "Mummy Dust," "Spirit," and 2015 Best Metal Performance GRAMMY winner "Cirice." From GHOST's Papa Emeritus III era, Meliora's themes explore humanity's pursuit of progress and its potential consequences, often in dystopian or futuristic context.
The special 10th anniversary edition of Meliora arrives October 17th as a deluxe 15-song 2xLP featuring the RIAA-certified platinum single "Square Hammer," pressed on color vinyl and packaged in a double wide spine jacket - and including a commemorative Papa III Mummy Dust buck.
For a full list of color vinyl variants and partners, go to https://ghost-official.com/meliora/
Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story
Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'
Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'
Steve Stevens Recorded Additional Songs With Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison- Ghost Plot Special Releases For 'Meliora' 10th Anniversary- David Gilmour- more
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency- Luke Bryan Scores His 32nd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- more
Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL- Dirty Dancing In Concert Global Tour Returning In 2026 Florence + the Machine- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Ghost Plot Special Releases For 'Meliora' 10th Anniversary
David Gilmour Shares Video From Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome Concert Film
Steve Stevens Recorded Additional Songs With Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison
Singled Out: Teenage Joans' My Heart's Dead
Blackberry Smoke Join Paul Rodgers For Bad Company's 'Run With The Pack'
Kittie Revisit Classics From Debut Album For 25th Anniversary
311's Nick Hexum Joins Coheed and Cambria For 'Goodbye, Sunshine'
Fallujah Pay Tribute To Meshuggah With 'The Obsidian Architect' Video