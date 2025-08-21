Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL

(Republic) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers unveil the new music video for their anthemic single "I Can't Lose," from their critically acclaimed new album Greetings From Your Hometown.
The video was shot entirely with the newly released Google Pixel 10 Pro XL on the bustling streets of New York City, resulting in a celebration of music and creativity. Both the video and forthcoming BTS short premiered live at Made by Google 2025, streamed live from New York City.
Greetings From Your Hometown is Jonas Brothers' eighth Billboard 200 Top 10 hit. Upon release, the album was also the #1 Pop Debut. Jonas Brothers recently kicked off their milestone 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour with a monumental, sold-out hometown show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, featuring surprise special guests Demi Lovato, Jesse McCartney, Switchfoot, and Dean Lewis. The brothers have continued to surprise fans with special guests throughout the tour, including Hanson, All Time Low, The Click Five, Hoobastank, and Cartel, celebrating the artists, music, and moments that have inspired and impacted the band's career and pop culture over the past 20 years-making each show a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Jonas Brothers' fans.
The JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour continues tomorrow night with a show at Toronto's Rogers Centre and will run through November, with select dates featuring Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, as well as special local JONASCON pop-up events for fans. See the full list of tour dates below, and tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.
Fans can watch Jonas Brothers LIVE in concert on their Greetings From Your Hometown 20th anniversary tour exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Five concerts from throughout the tour will air live to fans around the world on Samsung Television Network. Dates include Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Buffalo, which will be streaming in 17 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Korea, Brazil, France, India, and more.
