Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album

(SPKR) Magnetic Eye Records reveal the next installment in their acclaimed Redux Series in homage to American industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails. The release follows the series' established practice of paying tribute to legendary rock classics with a re-imagination of one of the chosen band's milestone albums.
This edition features cover renditions by current artists taking on NINE INCH NAILS' 1994 sophomore album "The Downward Spiral", which sold over 5 million copies worldwide and was nominated for a Grammy award in the category 'Best Alternative Music Performance'.
Following now-established tradition, the label has launched the project with a Kickstarter campaign, which is under way and will continue until September 2 (US) and has already more than tripled its original target. Details located here:
An impressive list of artists and collaborations has already been announced for "The Downward Spiral Redux" and "Best of Nine Inch Nails Redux" as follows:
BLACK TUSK 'Mr. Self Destruct'
DAEVAR 'Closer'
ABRAMS 'Eraser'
BLUE HERON 'Head Like a Hole'
GRAYCON 'Right Where It Belongs'
IAH 'A Warm Place'
THE OCEAN 'Even Deeper'
BLEAKHEART 'Something I Could Never Have'
SNAKEMOTHER 'The Day the World Went Away / Sin'
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME 'Hurt'
SANDRIDER 'March of the Pigs'
BEES MADE HONEY IN THE VEIN TREE 'Over and Out'
JOHN FRYER with STELLA SOLEIL 'I Do Not Want This'
AUTHOR & PUNISHER 'Reptile'
DREADNOUGHT 'The Becoming'
THIEF 'Piggy'
JOHN CXNNOR feat. HEXA 'Big Man with a Gun'
