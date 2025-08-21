Maximo Park Marking A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary With Reissue and Tour

(PPR) This year, Maximo Park's beloved debut album A Certain Trigger turns 20 years old. The band will be celebrating the anniversary by performing songs from A Certain Trigger and their greatest hits across the UK 2026.

The tour sees them return to London's O2 Academy Brixton - the site of many a sold-out back to back show through the A Certain Trigger era - culminating in a hometown show at Newcastle's legendary O2 City Hall.

Not only that, the band will be reissuing the album on October 31st on a variety of different formats including a single LP, double gatefold LP, and 3xLP collection. Also included will be Missing Songs featuring the likes of 'A19', 'Isolation', and 'My Life in Reverse', as well as a Rarities & B-Sides CD including 'Wasteland', '⁠Limassol (First Avenue demo)', '⁠The Coast Is Always Changing (Dilston Road demo)', and ⁠'⁠Kiss You Better (BBC Radio 2 Janice Long session)' to name a few.

The Mercury Prize-nominated record, produced by Paul Epworth and released on Warp, arrived with a trio of iconic singles in 'Apply Some Pressure', 'Graffiti', and 'Going Missing', each of which still define the indie disco experience for many to this day. Released at the time into a landscape soon to become dominated by ten-a-penny guitar bands, with A Certain Trigger Maximo Park were the bookish, livewire outsiders, bursting with punk power, pop sensibility and literary smarts. Even their signing to Warp records - a label predominantly known for its experimental and electronic roster at the time - suggested a band with its eyes set beyond the horizon.

Almost immediately, and certainly in the time since its release, A Certain Trigger has installed itself as a scene staple, and a curiosity of the 00s that packs as much power today as it did 20 years ago.

Lead singer Paul Smith says: "Not many bands make it to a twentieth year together so we're having a big celebration, with a special 20th anniversary tour and by giving a fresh perspective to A Certain Trigger. Our first album remains dear to so many people, and compiling archive material for the reissue has been like entering a time machine - thrilling, but also a bit scary! Happily, we think the music has more than stood the test of time, and the tour, where we'll revisit many of the beloved older songs, will be a joyful experience for both us and our audience. Playing live has always been at the heart of what we do, and we still feel the same exhilaration stepping onto the stage as we did in the beginning, but now with even more appreciation of the moment, and the roar of the crowds."

UK Tour 2026

6th Feb - O2 Academy, Glasgow

7th Feb - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

8th Feb - O2 Academy, Liverpool

10th Feb - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

11th Feb - O2 Academy, Bristol

13th Feb - O2 Academy, Birmingham

14th Feb - O2 Academy Brixton, London

15th Feb - O2 Academy, Oxford

17th Feb - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

18th Feb - Rock City, Nottingham

20th Feb - O2 Academy, Leeds

21st Feb - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

