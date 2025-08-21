Mimi Webb Premieres 'You Don't Look At Me The Same' Video

(Epic) Rising UK singer-songwriter Mimi Webb continues her deeply personal new era with the release of the official music video for her stunning new single, "You Don't Look At Me The Same," out today - a track from her forthcoming sophomore album Confessions, due September 12 via Epic Records.

Directed by Jake Erland and filmed in London, the official music video showcases Mimi's powerful vocal delivery, bringing the emotional weight of the track to life. The visual arrives on the heels of a busy release week that included Mimi hosting her own Confessions Hour on Apple Music Radio, where she spent the hour talking about her new album, playing some of her favorite tracks alongside her own music, and even teasing a snippet of "You Don't Look At Me The Same."

Backed by somber piano and bare-bones production, "You Don't Look At Me The Same" puts Mimi's vulnerable vocals front and center as she confronts the quiet unraveling of a once-close relationship. The track builds toward a devastating realization, as she pleads, "Please tell me I'm not seeing straight, what's changed? Oh, you don't look at me the same."

Speaking about the new song, Mimi reveals: "'You Don't Look at Me the Same' is the most vulnerable song I've ever released. It's written from the perspective of a child, telling the story of two people you love who are no longer on the same page - and you slowly watch them grow apart. Writing this was incredibly therapeutic for me, and I hope it brings the same sense of comfort and understanding to anyone who listens."

With her new album, Mimi is ready to open up like never before. Written and produced between Los Angeles and London, Confessions represents a bold leap forward: a fearless, raw, and honest exploration of heartbreak, empowerment, and self-discovery, while still delivering the signature up-tempo pop anthems fans know and love. "I dug deep and figured out what I want to say not just as an artist, but as a person," Mimi shares about the new album. "I decided to be brutally honest. It's easy to be like, 'Everything is wonderful'-even when there's so much happening behind the curtain. I wanted to open up and scream, 'This is who I am!'."

