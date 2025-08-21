Noah Thompson Kicks Off Tour At Grand Ole Opry

(Evolution) American Idol season 20 winner and emerging artist Noah Thompson officially kicked off his Kids Like Me Tour on Friday evening at the Grand Ole Opry, marking his second performance on the iconic stage. The tour celebrates Thompson's breakout EP Kids Like Me, a heartfelt collection inspired by his Eastern Kentucky roots and true life stories of struggle and perseverance.

"I couldn't be more thankful that I got to kick off my fall shows by returning to the Opry stage on Friday," Thompson shares. "It's always such an honor to stand on that stage and share these songs."

Alongside the tour, Thompson is preparing to release his brand-new single, "Find 'Em In A Bar," written by Thompson, Jon Stark and Adam James, on August 29. The song first caught fire on social media when Noah posted a clip featuring his grandma, captioned "true story"-quickly racking up views and winning over fans with its humor and authenticity. It continues to grow every day.

"This is an unexpected release that I'm super excited about," says Thompson. "I was back home in Kentucky and posted a video with my grandma of the song. I didn't expect this reaction but the fans are loving it so I knew I had to release it. Can't wait to see what this thing does."

The Kids Like Me Tour will feature a mix of fan favorites from the EP, including the autobiographical title track, alongside fresh music like "Find 'Em In A Bar." Each show promises an intimate, storytelling-driven night that highlights the grit, honesty, and charm that have made Thompson one of country music's fastest rising voices.

Noah Thompson - Kids Like Me Tour Dates:

8/23 - Lexington, KY

8/28 - Chattanooga, TN

8/29 - Belington, WV

8/30 - Prestonsburg, KY

8/31 - Charleston, WV

9/4 - Indianapolis, IN

9/7 - Dover, NH

9/8 - Philadelphia, PA

9/10 - Buffalo, NY

9/12 - Cleveland, OH

9/13 - Columbus, OH

9/14 - Wilkes Barre, PA

9/20 - Lubbock, TX

9/25 - Tampa, FL

9/26 - Las Vegas, NV

9/27 - Las Vegas, NV

9/30 - Conway, AR

10/2 - Memphis, TN

10/3 - Wabash, IN

10/4 - Frankfort, KY

10/5 - Sanford, ME

10/7 - Washington, DC

10/8 - Washington, DC

10/16 - Modesto, CA

10/17 - Reno, NV

10/18 - Cerritos, CA

10/27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Country Cruising)

11/3 - New Brunswick, NJ

