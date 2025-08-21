Remi Goode Addresses Social Anxiety In 'Short Circuit' Video

(AEM) Independent alt-folk artist Remi Goode has released the light-hearted video for her infectious new track, "Short Circuit." The highly relatable song pokes fun at some of the fears and discomfort we often experience in social settings. "Short Circuit" appears on the forthcoming debut album Things I've Said Before (out September 26th).

"'Short Circuit' is a sarcastic critique of my anxious thoughts and inner voices," says Goode. "I wrote it with a throw-up-my-hands mentality while coming to the conclusion that all my struggles are self-inflicted. Anxiety makes so many situations seem so much bigger and more extreme than they are, but when you really look at what the anxious voices are telling you, it can feel kind of ridiculous. As someone who often catastrophizes, I thought it would be fun to play into all the absolutes and exaggerations that come with that anxious thinking."

She adds, "The layered background vocals personify the embarrassed and self-critical voices inside my head and take jabs at the lead vocal. In the music video, I wanted to play that up further by turning these voices into separate characters and letting them interact. And I definitely didn't have to do much acting to show my social anxiety in those party scenes!"

Things I've Said Before is a stunning nine-song introduction to an artist who balances the intimate and introspective with the eclectic and expansive, all with a common thread of warmth and sincerity that permeates throughout the entire album. Goode's songwriting is thoughtful, reflective and wise beyond her years.

Born in Tucson, AZ and now residing in Nashville, TN, Remi is a trained classical guitarist and a former member of the acclaimed Tucson Girls Chorus. Growing up, she listened to a range of musicians and songwriters who influenced her creative direction. Artists such as Suzanne Vega, Kathleen Edwards, and Sarah Harmer were inspirational to Remi for their music, as well as the way they evolved from their folk foundations and continuously pushed their art forward. If Things I've Said Before is any indication of Remi Goode's creative future, we can expect a very high ceiling.

Remi Goode has announced dates for her first tour in support of Things I've Said Before starting on October 6th in Lexington, KY with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Tucson, Phoenix and more.

