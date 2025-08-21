Shiner Unleash 'The Alligator' With New Single

(CCM) Spartan Records and Shiner are pleased to present "The Alligator," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, September 26 release of BELIEVEYOUME, the forthcoming album from the longstanding Kansas City rock band.
Following the album's heavy opener "Asleep In The Trunk," "The Alligator" is a song about control. "It's about control artists, gaslighters, love bombers and the ilk who can manipulate others sometimes without even knowing they're doing it," the band says. "They hold all the cards in the relationship and can provide and take away. It's slap and tickle and slap again. Classic abuse and controlling ploys."
Shiner also recently announced its U.S. fall headline appearances in support of BELIEVEYOUME. Spanning October and November and taking in 19 evenings across the west coast, midwest and east coast, the tour will kick off on Sunday, October 5 at Casbah in San Diego, CA and culminate in an appearance at Small's Bar in Detroit MI on Saturday, November 15.
Having spent over three decades redefining heavy, melodic rock, evolving from the raw power of their early years into something more layered, dynamic, and emotionally resonant, BELIEVEYOUME finds the band channeling that evolution into a set of songs that feel immediate yet timeless, balancing their signature heaviness with newfound space and vulnerability. BELIEVEYOUME digs deep into aging, relationships, and self-deception, its title reflecting the ambiguity and contradictions at the heart of human connection. The result is Shiner at their most honest and self-aware - still heavy, still weird, and still pushing forward after all these years.
Blacklite District and Roman Fuel Rob Shiner's 'Oh Lord'
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency- Luke Bryan Scores His 32nd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- more
Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL- Dirty Dancing In Concert Global Tour Returning In 2026 Florence + the Machine- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Queen's Brian May Joins The Struts For New Version Of 'Could Have Been Me'
Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album
Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video
Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Announces New Album With 'Scarlett's World' Video
Maximo Park Marking A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary With Reissue and Tour
Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video
Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death