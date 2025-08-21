Steve Stevens Recorded Additional Songs With Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison

(MS) Legendary guitarist Steve Stevens, best known for his decades-long collaboration with Billy Idol, recently sat down with host Mark Strigl for an in-depth interview on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard. The conversation took place live in SiriusXM's New York City studios just days before Stevens joined Billy Idol on stage at the iconic Madison Square Garden.
During the interview, Stevens revealed details about his time working with Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, including the origins of the song "Crack Cocaine" and other recordings from that same session.
On the writing session with Ozzy and Morrison, Stevens recalled: "It was at my apartment when I was living in Hollywood, and Billy Morrison says, 'hey, Ozzy wants to write some songs can we come over to your studio.' I had a tripped out studio there overlooking Sunset Boulevard. I said, 'hey sure, bring him by, ya know.' So we came up with some tunes, Crack Cocaine was one. Ozzy goes I got the title 'Crack Cocaine'... I think you can't use that, and then I'm like, yeah but it's Ozzy, you can call it whatever the hell you want, you're Ozzy Osbourne. It was just that moment, you put the headphones on and you [hear] that voice. I grew up listening to those records. The hair on my arms stood up and I went up... I'm in my living room recording him. What an incredible experience for me."
When asked if there were additional songs from the session, Stevens added: "There were some other songs that were recorded that day."
Pressed further on their status, Stevens replied: "I honestly don't know, you should ask Billy Morrison. Crack Cocaine, the cream rises to the top. That was the best but there were some other good ideas."
In addition to this exclusive insight into his time with Osbourne, Stevens also discussed a wide range of topics with Strigl, including: The new Billy Idol album, Drummer Josh Freese, the late manager Bill Aucoin, Stevens' history with members of KISS and his unforgettable experiences of working with Michael Jackson & Vince Neil.
This full interview with Steve Stevens is now available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Check out Ozzy's Boneyard here
