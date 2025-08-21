Testament Announce New Album With Intense New Song 'Infanticide A.I.'

(NBR) Bay Area thrash metal icons Testament return this autumn with their fourteenth studio album, Para Bellum. The album which will be released on October 10th via Nuclear Blast Records stands as both a battle cry and an observation of humanity's uneasy alliance with its own creations. As technology accelerates and disconnection grows, Para Bellum sees Testament reflecting the modern chaos through music that's urgent, sharp, and unflinchingly human.
Today, Testament deliver one of their most intense songs they've written to date, 'Infanticide A.I.'. Lead by the blinding speed of their new drummer Chris Dovas, the band shows off its musical talent far beyond their expected norms.
Testament's Chuck Billy comments, "The new album Para Bellum consists of some fast, heavy and melodic tunes. Once again Peterson has found a way to keep the song writing fresh and modern sounding. It's gonna be hard to choose what songs to play live cause to many to choose from."
Testament's Eric Peterson states, "It's been 5 years since our last record Titans Of Creation was released. Since then, we all waited to get back to it and we all did in a big way! Now our long over due new record Para Bellum is upon us and about to be released in October. We are super stoked and excited to release new blood and fury to you all! With our first single 'Infanticide A.I.' we're coming out swinging! But with new velocities of fury, while maintaining a balance that we all love and know from a Testament track, enjoy!"
Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour
Testament Announce Free In-Store Meet & Greet Event
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency- Luke Bryan Scores His 32nd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- more
Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL- Dirty Dancing In Concert Global Tour Returning In 2026 Florence + the Machine- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Queen's Brian May Joins The Struts For New Version Of 'Could Have Been Me'
Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album
Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video
Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Announces New Album With 'Scarlett's World' Video
Maximo Park Marking A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary With Reissue and Tour
Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video
Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death