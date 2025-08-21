Testament Announce New Album With Intense New Song 'Infanticide A.I.'

(NBR) Bay Area thrash metal icons Testament return this autumn with their fourteenth studio album, Para Bellum. The album which will be released on October 10th via Nuclear Blast Records stands as both a battle cry and an observation of humanity's uneasy alliance with its own creations. As technology accelerates and disconnection grows, Para Bellum sees Testament reflecting the modern chaos through music that's urgent, sharp, and unflinchingly human.

Today, Testament deliver one of their most intense songs they've written to date, 'Infanticide A.I.'. Lead by the blinding speed of their new drummer Chris Dovas, the band shows off its musical talent far beyond their expected norms.

Testament's Chuck Billy comments, "The new album Para Bellum consists of some fast, heavy and melodic tunes. Once again Peterson has found a way to keep the song writing fresh and modern sounding. It's gonna be hard to choose what songs to play live cause to many to choose from."

Testament's Eric Peterson states, "It's been 5 years since our last record Titans Of Creation was released. Since then, we all waited to get back to it and we all did in a big way! Now our long over due new record Para Bellum is upon us and about to be released in October. We are super stoked and excited to release new blood and fury to you all! With our first single 'Infanticide A.I.' we're coming out swinging! But with new velocities of fury, while maintaining a balance that we all love and know from a Testament track, enjoy!"

