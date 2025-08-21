The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall

(UMe) First released three decades ago, The Beatles' eight-part "Anthology" series reinvented the music documentary. Instead of a standard treatment centered on an outside narrator and talking heads, "The Anthology" featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr candidly telling their own story, with all its complexities and contradictions. It introduced The Beatles to new generations of viewers and listeners and marked the start of a creative and commercial afterlife that continues to this day.

Now, The Beatles Anthology returns in its ultimate form for a comprehensive global release campaign-on screen, on record, and in print. "The Beatles Anthology" Documentary Series. Now a Nine-Part Series Featuring a Brand-new Episode Nine streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Beginning November 26 The Beatles' landmark "Anthology" documentary series has been restored and remastered.

The series' original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories - of Beatlemania, the band's groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music.

There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on "The Anthology" and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps' production team, working with Peter Jackson's Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

The Beatles Anthology Music Collections Restored & Expanded to Four Volumes: 12LP Vinyl, 8CD & Digital Collections Out November 21

The musical side of The Anthology Collection, originally curated by George Martin, now remastered by Giles Martin, in the form of three double albums of rare material, a shadow story to the one told in the documentaries. They are an enthralling insight into the early development of songs that became the recorded masterpieces that resonate just as loudly today as they did when they were first recorded.

It also has an important new element. Anthology 4, newly curated by Giles, includes 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings and other rare recordings. It also includes new mixes of The Beatles' Anthology-associated hit singles: the GRAMMY-winning "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love," given new life by their original producer, Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals.

The original "Free As A Bird" music video has also been beautifully restored: Watch it below.

Both new mixes are placed alongside the band's most recent UK No. 1 hit single, 2023's GRAMMY-winning "Now And Then," the last Beatles song. All three singles were created from rudimentary home demos John recorded in the 1970s, later completed with vocal and instrumental parts recorded by Paul, George and Ringo.

Across all the Anthology albums, there are 191 tracks which will be released on November 21 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe for digital purchase and streaming, and in deluxe 12LP 180-gram vinyl and 8CD box sets. Both box sets include the original sleeve notes for Anthology 1, 2 and 3; the new Anthology 4 includes track notes written by Kevin Howlett and an introduction compiled from 1996 interviews recorded with The Beatles' close friend and adviser Derek Taylor. The Beatles Store's exclusive editions for both box sets add four 12-inch band photo art cards in a numbered envelope.

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson Covers Beatles Classic And More On New Apple Music Sessions EP

Most-Played Beatles Songs on Ultimate Guitar & MuseScore Revealed For Global Beatles Day

Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Lead Tributes To Brian Wilson

Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond (10 Million) By RIAA

News > Beatles