The Bends To Debut With 'Leeward Drive' This Friday

(WMN) Emerging out of jam sessions on Louisiana State University (LSU) campus, young rock band The Bends are set to release their debut EP, "Leeward Drive", this Friday.
The first single, "Virginia," was penned by the band's frontman, Hayden Field, alongside Kevin Griffin of fellow Baton Rouge-born band, Better Than Ezra. Sparked by a voice note of a melody exchanged between Field and Griffin, "Virginia" captures the infectious energy of the four piece band's college town roots-an origin shared by both The Bends and Griffin's Better Than Ezra, who, though decades apart, all emerged from the same LSU scene.
Expanding beyond their Baton Rouge beginnings, The Bends set their sights on Nashville. There, a mutual friend shared their demos with Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant, who was immediately impressed and soon teamed up with the band to produce Leeward Drive's centerpiece track, "The Fence."
The Bends' grassroots momentum has attracted a growing fanbase eager for not only their electric live show, but original music, too. Inspired by the textured vocals and garage rock style of bands like The Strokes, Kings of Leon, and Cage The Elephant, The Bends released their debut track, "Makeup," last year, which reached the Top 5 on Spotify's Viral Chart. Their follow-up tune, "Weekend Love," notched a coveted 'Advance Placement' slot on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel.
This fall, The Bends will be touring behind these tracks on their first-ever headline tour. The band will return to Baton Rouge to kick off the tour on Sep. 5 and will hit 15 total cities, including a stop at the renowned Austin City Limits music festival and a handful of sold out dates including New Orleans and New York City.
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Blake Shelton Returning To The Colosseum at Caesars Palace For New Residency- Luke Bryan Scores His 32nd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- more
Jonas Brothers Reveal 'I Can't Lose' Video That Was Shot With Pixel 10 Pro XL- Dirty Dancing In Concert Global Tour Returning In 2026 Florence + the Machine- more
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Queen's Brian May Joins The Struts For New Version Of 'Could Have Been Me'
Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album
Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video
Austin Meade Shares 'Honey Do Ya' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Announces New Album With 'Scarlett's World' Video
Maximo Park Marking A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary With Reissue and Tour
Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video
Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death