Z2 Announce LCSD Edition Of 'Blondie: Against The Odds'

(TS) Blondie: Against The Odds, the graphic novel and art anthology, celebrating Blondie's 50th year, was released to acclaim in 2023. "Now, in support of Local Comic Shop Day and ahead of the spring 2026 release of Blondie's new studio album HIGH NOON, Z2 will release an LCSD Edition of the book with a new dustjacket featuring art by rising comics superstar Montos, available exclusively at local comic shops across North America.
Blondie: Against The Odds kicks off with a surreal and phantasmagoric interpretation of the oral history of the band, presented by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Connor, and Montos.
This introduction to the formation of the band is followed by a murderer's row of artists and writers who provide 15 illustrations and 15 stories, interpreting 15 songs from the band's seminal catalog, followed by an essay by rock historian Victor Bockris exploring both the formative years of Blondie as a band trying to survive in the tough streets of NYC, to a band with massive cultural impact.
Debbie Harry shares "One of the things that brought us all together as a band was comics and comic art. No matter how you slice it, Blondie has its roots deep into the genre."
