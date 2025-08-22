Arena Re-Imagines 'No Easy Way Out' With Robert Tepper

(OMG) Alt/Pop/Synthwave artist Arena has unveiled his latest release, a powerful reimagining of Robert Tepper's classic "No Easy Way Out." Originally featured on the blockbuster Rocky IV soundtrack, the song became an anthem of determination and resilience. In a move that sets this release apart, the track features none other than Tepper himself, bringing a rare and authentic connection between the original and the modern version. The song was produced by Justin "JD" deBlieck (Ice Nine Kills).

"After seeing the response from my cover of Van Halen's 'Dreams', I realized what was going to set me apart from most Synthwave artists and that was getting the endorsement from the OG. After signing with Retro Synth Records, I knew I had to swing for the fence for my first release back. 'No Easy Way Out' was a no brainer. The song is iconic, empowering and timeless. I put so much behind my releases, but wanted to make this one extra special and what better way than getting the man himself, Robert Tepper. When Robert and I were in the early discussion stage, I won't ever forget the first time we had spoke on the phone. A genuine and humble man that in my opinion, is criminally underrated as a songwriter. My heart nearly sank when he agreed to feature on my cover of his. It's truly been a such a blessing to go back n forth with him as he has remained supportive every step of the way. I only hope to make him proud with this one!" says Arena.

Robert Tepper adds, "How cool is it that Joey included me on this remake? Not only is it a great emotional representation of the song, it sounds amazing!"

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Arena, who has been driven by music from a young age. Picking up his first guitar at the age of 10, Joey Arena knew there was no "Plan B"-music was his calling. By 17, he was already a road-seasoned performer, playing night after night and steadily building a loyal fanbase. Hailing from Rochester, NY-a city that's produced household names like Lou Gramm and Steve Gadd-Arena's musical journey is deeply rooted in a city rich with artistry and influence.

"No Easy Way Out" is now available on all major streaming platforms via Retro Synth Records here.

