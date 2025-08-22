Ashley Cooke Gives Up On Broken Love With 'Swear Words'

(align) Big Loud / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star Ashley Cooke releases her latest track, "swear words," available everywhere now. The track was written by Ashley with Johnny Clawson, Joe Fox, Kyle Sturrock, and Seth Ennis.
Says Ashley on "swear words," "This song is realizing that no words, answers, or explanations will be able to fix a relationship that's beyond repair. It's surrendering to the silence because it means finally having peace in the situation."
Just last month, Ashley welcomed fans to her new chapter in a heartfelt Instagram post that also saw her announce the titles and release dates of 3 forthcoming new tracks. Following "swear words" today, Ashley is set to release "tin foil hat" on October 3, and fan-favorite live track "baby blues" on November 14.
In case you missed it: Ashley kicked off the year headlining her Your Place Tour and on the road with Kane Brown, received an ACM nomination for New Female Artist, and released her Joe Jonas collaboration, "All I Forgot," and "the f word." After a jam-packed CMA Fest, Ashley went on to drop her fiery anthem, "the hell you are," and star alongside the Rizzler in a Hardee's commercial.
Ashley is currently on the road through November with Parker McCollum, Dustin Lynch, Brad Paisley, Lee Brice, and more, while also headlining select shows and appearing at major festivals. For the full list of tour dates and to stay updated on announcements to come, fans can visit www.ashleycooke.com and follow Ashley on her socials.
