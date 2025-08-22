Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica

(AT) On the heels of his triumphant return with the release of Star Line, Grammy-winning independent innovator Chance the Rapper unveils the official music video for "Just a Drop," a soulful single featuring Jay Electronica.

The video showcases the Chicago artist's vision as both a musician and director. Filmed in the outskirts of Los Angeles, the Chance-direct video features futuristic and desert landscapes, immersing viewers in a striking visual universe that complements the song's potent lyrical commentary.

"Just a Drop" exemplifies Chance's mastery of blending personal, social, and spiritual themes. The track explores the inequities surrounding essential resources, using water and land as metaphors for systemic deprivation while highlighting resilience, community, and hope. The gospel-infused chorus and lyrical depth reflect Chance's signature ability to merge social commentary with optimism, drawing inspiration from both contemporary realities and biblical narratives.

Star Line, out now, marks a landmark moment in Chance's career. Considered a career-defining release, Star Line debuted at #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA Chart and #3 globally, earning praise from both fans and critics. It features 17 tracks that blend visionary lyricism, cultural reverence, and sonic experimentation into a cohesive Black diasporic narrative. Star Line collaborators include Joey BadA$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, Young Thug, TiaCorine, Jamila Woods, Do or Die, Babychiefdoit, Lion Babe, Jazmine Sullivan, and Raachel Robinson, with production from DexLvL, Peter CottonTale, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Stix, Smoko Ono, Nate Fox, and Nico Segal. The project's visual identity is helmed by renowned artist Brandon Breaux, the creative mind behind Chance's iconic cover art for 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book, who returns to create a stunning visual companion for this new era.

Born from Chance's international travels and artistic immersion, Star Line is a deeply engaging and masterfully crafted work. Inspired by trips to Ghana and Jamaica, as well as time spent at global art fairs, the album title itself is a powerful reference to Marcus Garvey's pioneering Black Star Line, the early 20th-century shipping line intended to link the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa. The album's themes are a modern reflection of that vision, weaving together narratives of resilience, diasporic pride, and the intricate tapestry of the Black experience through Chance's uniquely personal lens.

In support of Star Line, Chance will embark on the "And We Back Tour" this fall, with stops in major cities including Houston, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

