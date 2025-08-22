Cheap Trick Get Animated For 'Twelve Gates' Video To Herald 'All Washed Up' Album

(BHM) Cheap Trick have announced today's premiere of their new single. The infectious and anthemic "Twelve Gates" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
The song heralds the Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers' eagerly anticipated 21st studio album, All Washed Up, arriving via BMG on Friday, November 14 digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. A limited-edition exclusive "Orange Marble" LP variant of the album, limited to 1,000 units, will be available to pre-order via the band's new D2C store.
"Our newest single release, 'Twelve Gates,' from the 2025 LP All Washed Up, is one of our best yet," says bassist Tom Pettersson. " I really love how this song came out. It's one of my favorites on the album."
