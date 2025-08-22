Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'

(Warner) Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones present their anxiously awaited 10th full-length studio album, private music, available today via Reprise/Warner Records.

Earlier this month, the group preceded its release with the song "milk of the madonna" and prior to that, set the stage for private music with the lead single and album opener "my mind is a mountain" - both of which were met with widespread critical praise and fan fervor. The latter has already generated upwards of 25 million streams globally and bowed at #1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart, earning one of their best song debuts to date.

Across nine prior studio albums, Deftones have carved out an unmistakable sonic identity. Now, they return with one of the most focused statements of their career: private music. Joining the band's creative core of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Frank Delgado as well as newly inducted bassist Fred Sablan, is producer Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked on 2010's Diamond Eyes and 2012's Koi No Yokan. The result is a lean, masterfully paced 11-song set that plays like a new Deftones benchmark. Meditating on the beauty and peril of nature, the challenge of cultivating a positive mindset and visions of a journey beyond the physical realm, private music showcases Deftones at their most evolved.

Alongside the record's arrival, they embark on the latest leg of their sold-out North American headline tour produced by Live Nation, beginning with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC tonight. The latest round of dates continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH on September 10th and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 15th. This second leg comes to a close on September 17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Deftones welcome Phantogram and IDLES as direct support on select dates. The Barbarians of California will open for all dates.

Following the tour, the band's sixth annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival returns to Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Saturday, November 1st 2025. Deftones not only top the bill as the headliner, but they have also handpicked its diverse lineup once again, featuring Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Regulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University. Remaining tickets are available here.

